A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) and measuring 6ft (1.8m) tall when stood on his hind legs has found a home after almost two years in kennels.

Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020 in Manchester and, since then, potential adopters have been put off by his size.

RSPCA Cornwall said it had found the two-year-old mastiff a "wonderful home".