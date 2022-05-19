Experts have found a method for catching scallops using illuminated pots.

The discovery, made through a partnership between marine scientists and fishermen in the south-west of England, could help create a new low impact fishery to reduce the pressure from dredging, the team said.

Dr Rob Enever, from environmental firm Fishtek, said: "I couldn't believe my eyes. I was sceptical that it would work, but the first time we hauled the pots and saw the scallops inside we knew we had discovered something significant."

Digital video by Archie Farmer

