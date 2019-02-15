Steam engine enthusiast Dean Parkin, 25, said a lot of work goes into keeping a working steam roller going.

He said he found a lot of people his age were not especially interested in steam engines.

The Parkin-family ex-Dingles engine, Marshall S-Type steam roller, was on display at the Port Eliot Steam Fair in Cornwall.

Mr Parkin said he hopes to keep the engine in his family.

He added: "People say whenever you've got an engine you're only a custodian and then you pass it on, the engine will out-live pretty much anybody going, so yeah, I definitely want to pass it on."

The steam fair, previously known as the Boconnoc Steam Rally, which was born out of the Cornish Traction Preservation Club who ran a number of events over the years.