A kayaker has captured some stunning footage of a 30ft (10m)-long whale off Cornwall.

It is thought to be a minke whale - a breed regularly recorded in Cornish waters.

Rupert Kirkwood, from Holsworthy in Devon, spotted the whale six miles (9.6km) off Fowey.

He told BBC Radio Cornwall that he was about to turn round when he heard the sound of a whale about a mile further out.

"I ventured out to see it and this 30ft-long minke whale befriended me for 20 minutes, popped up right beside me and swam underneath my kayak," he said.

"It was just me and this fantastic creature saying hello to each other."

Mr Kirkwood, who has clocked up about 25 whale sightings on his travels around the coast of Devon and Cornwall, said it was a "thrilling" experience.

"I just enjoy every moment of it," he said.

"There's world class scenery around Cornwall, but there's also world class creatures."

