Raw meat, plastic trays, drinks cans and a soiled nappy have been found buried in the sand on a Cornwall beach.

Resident Jim Main came across the rubbish at Holywell Bay, near Newquay, while walking his dog on Saturday.

He said whoever had left it had "taken a lot of time to bury it rather than take it to the rubbish skips".

