A shark's appearance in shallow waters off a Cornwall beach has raised concerns about its health.

Experts have asked people to stay away from the animal, thought to be a blue shark, at Trelissick near Falmouth.

Dan Jarvis, of the charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: "This is a real worry for us because they don't normally come up so close to beaches like this.

"Our worry is that it is injured or unwell and might need some medical attention.

"Our advice is to ignore it and give it a wide berth.

"It could be disorientated and it's best for our team to monitor it, to give it the space and time to do what it wants.

"It could have just come for a look and will swim off when it's happy to, but if it's unwell we don't want to cause it any more stress by people getting into the water and interfering with it."

Harry Gooby, who filmed the shark, said at one point it appeared to be trying to beach itself.

"It's snout came out of the water and onto the beach," he said.

"It almost nuzzled underneath its neck on the beach."

