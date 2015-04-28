An air ambulance service chief has said the cost of living crisis means "challenging times" ahead.

Cornwall Air Ambulance, a charity that was started in 1987, flew 1,100 missions last year and costs about £5m a year to run.

"We are mindful of the future, but extremely hopeful that the service continues," said chief executive Tim Bunting.

Early footage of the air ambulance is part of the BBC Rewind project marking 100 years of the BBC.

