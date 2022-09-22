Large shoals of bluefin tuna have been seen feeding off the south coast of Cornwall.

They were filmed by Duncan Scobie off Land's End on Monday.

"At first we thought they were dolphins but then realised the behaviour was different and they were staying in the same spot," he said.

"When we could see them nearer with the drones we then realised it was tuna - about 6ft (1.8m) long."

Mr Scobie said the tuna were in the "exactly same spot" that he filmed a humpback whale previously.

"It's the first time I've seen this in my life in Cornwall - in 55 years," he added.

Ross Durkin, deputy station manager at Bass Point National Coastwatch Institution, also saw the feeding frenzy.

"I watched a shoal of about 20 tuna feeding right below Bass Point lookout for about four hours on Sunday afternoon," he said.

"Being so close they were easy enough to see with the naked eye, but binoculars help if people are going to go and have a look."

He said there had also been several large pods of dolphins off the Lizard.

Mr Durkin added: "If the fish are close in you can actually hear the splashes as they come out of the water."