A car was almost washed away by a large incoming wave on a beach in Cornwall.

The black Audi was filmed bobbing in the water at Polzeath beach close to high tide on Thursday.

Bill Bartlett, from Polzeath, said the car was "completely swamped".

He said: "It was pretty well stuck in the sand but because that big wave came in and knocked it out of the sand, it freed it."

When the wave receded the driver managed to drive off the beach safely.

