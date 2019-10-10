Tom Lowe grew up in the Cornish fishing town of St Ives and has since gone on to ride some of the biggest waves in the world.

A new film portrait of his life has been made by friend and filmmaker, Jackson Whitefield.

Arnow, which is Cornish for destroyed by storms, charts how Mr Lowe has pursued his dream and established himself as "one of the most fearless men in surfing".

The film, which had its premiere at the London Surf Film Festival on 2 December, is due to be released online by Wasted Talent.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.