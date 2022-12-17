A sheepdog from Cornwall has been named Top Dog All Breeds in the UK.

Five-year-old Charlotte, a Belgian shepherd, won the prize from Our Dogs magazine for her temperament and presentation, including assessment of how she circles livestock and keeps them together to watch for predators.

The national title is based on points achieved in shows across the UK in 2022.

Proud co-owner Nicky Mackie, from Redruth, said Charlotte had won more than 100 shows, beating between 5,000 and 9,000 dogs each time.

