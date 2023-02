Photographer Peter Glaser got more than he bargained for when he was on Bodmin Moor.

He heard a roar behind him, swung round and there was a huge murmuration of starlings closing in on him on Thursday afternoon.

Being enveloped by the starlings was overwhelming and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, he said.

