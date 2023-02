The crew of a Belgian fishing vessel that struck rocks and sank off Cornwall have been reported "safe and well", HM Coastguard has said.

A mayday broadcast was made after the vessel with four crew aboard crashed into rocks south of Land's End at about 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The crew abandoned their vessel and moved into its life raft.

