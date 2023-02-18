Assistance dog becomes friend to boy

A friendship between a boy and his assistance dog has changed the lives of one family.

Joseph, from Liskeard, who is autistic, received an assistance dog from charity Bale's Buddies.

The Portuguese Water Dog has been with the family for three years and is said to have made a "huge difference" to all of their lives.

"Because I don't have any friends at school or anyone to play with at school, that's why I have Shadow, so I always have a friend to play with," Joseph said.

Shadow received his name because he is Joseph's shadow and can identify when the eight-year-old is struggling, according to his mother, Gemma.

She said the dog had also given her son the confidence to take medicine orally, something that had proved difficult for the eight-year-old before.

"When he has had chest infections before he has ended up in Derriford [hospital] for intervention, but he's now taken medicine for the first time and Shadow has given him the confidence to do that."

Joseph and Gemma have released a children's story book about an adventure involving the schoolboy and his dog.

The book contains footnotes throughout explaining to adults some of the characteristics of those who are autistic in the hope it will improve understanding.

Video by Rebecca Ricks