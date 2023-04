Three rescued seals nurtured back to health have been released back into the sea in Cornwall.

They include a rare black seal found injured on a beach.

Liquorice, Turmeric and Sage have been looked after by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

And for everyone involved, seeing them back in the sea was an emotional sight.

