Big wave surfer Tom Lowe is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after falling on a huge wave in Tahiti.

Mr Lowe, 39, from St Ives, Cornwall, was surfing at Teahupo'o last Friday when he fell on a wave thought to be at least 25ft (7.6m) high.

He said he hit the reef "hard" and suffered internal bleeding, a fractured scapula, and six broken ribs.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk