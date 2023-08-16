Gran, 101, becomes 'oldest person to fly on stage'

A 101-year-old woman from Cornwall is believed to be the oldest person to fly on stage.

After a callout from the Hall for Cornwall in Truro, Kate's granddaughter got in touch with the theatre to nominate her gran for the flight.

Kate joined the cast of an upcoming production of Peter Pan, sprinkling fairy dust while she flew.

She said sharing the stage with the likes of Tinkerbell was a "pleasure".

Video by Hayley Westcott

