Project bosses training two Newfoundland dogs in Cornwall to be water rescuers are looking for a private lake for the animals to be instructed in.

Luna and Bea are due to help teach safety skills to children, including by going into schools.

However, training in the sea was "not ideal" for the "very friendly and playful" pair because of distractions on beaches, so somewhere more isolated was being sought, trainers said.

Video by Dan Bater