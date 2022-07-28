Beachgoers have been urged to leave flying rings behind in a bid to stop seals being injured.

Seals can get the plastic rings stuck round their necks, often with serious consequences.

Campaigners in Cornwall say the rings have no place on beaches and have also asked people to keep well away from any seals they may come across.

Seal pupping season in Cornwall has started, with the first ones being seen just days ago, meaning it is important mothers and pups are not disturbed.

