Taylor Price, 3, calls 999 after mum falls in Foleshill home
A three-year-old boy has been praised by police for calling 999 when his mother was left unconscious after falling down the stairs.
Taylor Price, from Foleshill in Coventry, was unable to wake his 21-year-old mother Chloe and raised the alarm after finding her mobile phone and dialling for help.
In a recording of the 999 call, a West Midlands Police call handler can be heard asking, "what's the matter?" to which Taylor replies, "my mummy has hurt herself".
03 Jul 2013
