Daw Mill colliery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Future of Daw Mill in Warwickshire remains uncertain

The future of the site of Daw Mill Colliery in Warwickshire, where millions of tonnes of coal remain under the ground, is yet to be decided.

The mine closed with the loss of nearly 700 jobs after a huge underground fire in January and demolition began there last week.

  • 04 Dec 2013