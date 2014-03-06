Video

A businessman who moved his factory from Wiltshire to Coventry has said major roadworks near the new site mean he wishes he had not bothered.

The work at Tollbar Island, which is being carried out by the Highways Agency, is part of a £106m road improvement scheme.

Commuters and businesses claim they are being caught in traffic jams that can last up to two hours.

Joan Cummins spoke to commuters and Steve Finn, managing director of DMG Mori, about the problem.