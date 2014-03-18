Lucky the owl
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Lucky' the owl survives 300-mile train trip

An owl has been named "Lucky" by an animal sanctuary after it survived a 300-mile trip on the front of a freight train.

The bird was found below the driver's cabin of the Class 66 locomotive as it pulled into Stobart's freight terminal in Crick, Northamptonshire.

Lucky is now recovering with a sprained wing at Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary.

Ben Sidwell spoke to sanctuary owner Geoff Grewcock.

  • 18 Mar 2014
Go to next video: Driver finds owl stuck in car grille