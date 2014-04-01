Chemists at the University of Warwick have come up with a new cancer drug which is designed to overcome drug resistance in some types of the disease.

ZL105 has so far killed cancer cells only in the laboratory, but scientists hope it could lead to new types of drug therapy in the future.

Dr Islolda Romero, from the university, said they wanted the drug to attack cancer cells in many different ways so it would not have enough time to learn what was happening to it and react.

Professor Peter Sadler, also from the university, said he felt optimistic about the work they were doing.