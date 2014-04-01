A tawny owl named Lucky after clinging to the front of a train for more than 300 miles has been released back into the wild.

The bird was found below the driver's cabin of the Class 66 locomotive as it pulled into Stobart's freight terminal in Crick, Northamptonshire.

It is thought he had been clinging on since the train set off from Mossend, near Glasgow.

Lucky has been recovering from a sprained wing for the past three weeks at Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary.

He has now been released in woodlands near Nuneaton. BBC Midlands Today's Ben Sidwell reports.