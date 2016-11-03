Blitz cathedral revived by app

Media player
Blitzed Coventry Cathedral revived by new app
New technology is helping to bring back a cathedral bombed nearly 80 years ago in the Blitz.
An "augmented reality" app, developed by Coventry University, has recreated the city's St Michael's Cathedral which was targeted by the Luftwaffe in November 1940.
The software allows people to stand in the ruins and recreate the past before their eyes.
It will be available for the public to try out at the Rising Global Peace Forum in Coventry on 15 November.
03 Nov 2016
