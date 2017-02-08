The Darkness light up Godiva Festival

Media player
Video
The Darkness to light up Coventry's Godiva Festival
Rock band The Darkness are headlining Coventry's Godiva Festival this summer.
The group, who have won three Brit Awards, are due to perform on the last day of the three-day event.
The festival, one of the UK's biggest free music events, will be held from 7 to 9 July.
08 Feb 2017
