A proposal to open a stretch of the River Avon near Stratford-upon-Avon to boats and barges could threaten the long term future of the last working water mill in Warwickshire, it has been claimed.

The Avon Navigation Trust is looking to open up the river between Warwick and Stratford and says it could bring in thousands of more tourists to the region.

But Karl Grevatt, who runs Charlecote Mill near Warwick, fears the scheme could have a major impact on his business.