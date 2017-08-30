Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charlecote Mill owner's fears over River Avon boat plan
A proposal to open a stretch of the River Avon near Stratford-upon-Avon to boats and barges could threaten the long term future of the last working water mill in Warwickshire, it has been claimed.
The Avon Navigation Trust is looking to open up the river between Warwick and Stratford and says it could bring in thousands of more tourists to the region.
But Karl Grevatt, who runs Charlecote Mill near Warwick, fears the scheme could have a major impact on his business.
-
30 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-41095193/charlecote-mill-owner-s-fears-over-river-avon-boat-planRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window