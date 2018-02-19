Plea for medical cannabis for Alfie

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emotional plea to allow medical cannabis for Alfie
Six-year-old Alfie Dingley, from Kenilworth in Warwickshire, suffers up to 30 violent seizures a day.
His mother, Hannah Deacon, wants him to be treated with medical cannabis oil, which is illegal in the UK.
The Home Office said the drug "cannot be practically prescribed, administered or supplied to the public".
A spokesperson added that it can only be used for research.
-
19 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-43115295/emotional-plea-to-allow-medical-cannabis-for-alfieRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window