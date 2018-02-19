Plea for medical cannabis for Alfie
Emotional plea to allow medical cannabis for Alfie

Six-year-old Alfie Dingley, from Kenilworth in Warwickshire, suffers up to 30 violent seizures a day.

His mother, Hannah Deacon, wants him to be treated with medical cannabis oil, which is illegal in the UK.

The Home Office said the drug "cannot be practically prescribed, administered or supplied to the public".

A spokesperson added that it can only be used for research.

