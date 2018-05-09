Student editor 'shocked' at rape jokes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Student newspaper co-editor 'shocked' at rape jokes
The co-editor of a student newspaper says he is "shocked" at rape jokes made in a Facebook group chat.
Eleven students have been suspended from the University of Warwick.
-
09 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-44059830/student-newspaper-co-editor-shocked-at-rape-jokesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window