The motor city that loves burning rubber
Coventry MotoFest shows a love for burning rubber

The sound of revving engines has returned to Coventry where people have been catching the drift.

The latest MotoFest had some firsts for the thousands who attended the event in the heart of the city.

  • 03 Jun 2018
