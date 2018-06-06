Captain Scott remembered in stained glass

Video

A stained glass tribute to Captain Robert Scott, born 150 years ago today, exists at an unassuming church in south Warwickshire.

Stained glass windows chart his ill-fated expedition to the South Pole in 1912, where he and his team died.

The explorer was married to the sister of the vicar of Binton church and often visited the village.

Explorer Mark Wood, who visited the church before his own Antarctic expedition, said he believed Captain Scott's thoughts would have been with "the green of England" while crossing the "white void".