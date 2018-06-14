Dormice move into new wonderland

Video

They arrived in the boot of a car to their new secret home in Warwickshire and the future of their breed is partly depending on them.

Twenty breeding pairs of hazel dormice are now nestling in woodland and will be closely monitored in the hope they produce a lot of baby dormice.

The breed is at risk of extinction despite efforts for a decade to reintroduce them into woodland.

The dormice were held in quarantine and underwent health checks at Paignton Zoo to give them the best chance of survival.