'I may never walk again' after tree fall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tree fall student 'may never walk' again

A 19-year-old medical student who fell from a tree he has climbed since childhood worries he will never walk again.

Xander Van der Poll, from Balsall Common, in Warwickshire, has no feeling in his legs after damaging his spine in the fall.

He dreams of being a doctor and thought his injuries would end his studies, but he will sit his first-year exams next month.

  • 20 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'Lucky' nobody hurt as tree crushes car