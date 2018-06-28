Summer houses 'at risk' of being lost

Media player
Listed Coventry summer houses 'could be lost forever'
A number of summer houses at allotments in Coventry have been labelled "at risk" by Save Britain's Heritage.
Some of the seven huts on Stoney Road, which are all listed buildings, date back to the 1700s, when the allotments were first started on the site.
They were used by people who had apartments in the city, giving them a garden to spend their weekends in, where they were able to cook and sleep.
28 Jun 2018
