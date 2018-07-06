Heatwave creates 'dust bowl' on farms

Media player
Heatwave creates 'dust bowl' on Warwickshire farm
Farmers said their crops are struggling to grow in the heatwave and some are even dying.
This farm in Alcester, Warwickshire, is spending thousands of pounds extra each week on irrigation to keep crops alive.
The dry weather has created "dust bowl" conditions, and it is showing no sign of abating soon.
06 Jul 2018
