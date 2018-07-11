Signed Three Lions moves Baddiel to tears

Video

A Three Lions video celebrating children with Down's syndrome has been praised by David Baddiel.

Ahead of England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia, the comedian and song's co-writer tweeted: "I have to be honest. This is the first version straightforwardly to make me cry."

The youngsters, their parents and siblings use Makaton, a form of sign language.

One of the mothers behind the video, Rebecca Carless, from Coventry, said the families' message was to create "positive awareness" about Down's syndrome.

She is part of online support group Wouldn't Change a Thing.