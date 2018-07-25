'I'm amazing just the way I am'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coventry woman to speak at World Down Syndrome Congress
A woman from Coventry has been invited to make a speech at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Glasgow.
The event aims to improve the quality of life for people with the condition.
Heidi Crowter, 23, said she hoped to help people be "more accepting" of people with Down's syndrome.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-44949850/coventry-woman-to-speak-at-world-down-syndrome-congressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window