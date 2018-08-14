The castle that Minecraft rebuilt

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenilworth Castle rebuilt Minecraft-style
The ruins of Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire have been "rebuilt" using the computer game Minecraft.
English Heritage commissioned the project as part of its Love Castles season.
-
14 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-45188808/kenilworth-castle-rebuilt-minecraft-styleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window