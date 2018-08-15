Media player
Swan 'trespassers' halt traffic on bypass
Swans have been found on a bypass in Warwickshire.
Police in the north of the county said they were "sorry" if people were caught up in traffic on the A444 between Coventry and Nuneaton during the morning.
Traffic had to be held up while officers tried to clear the "trespassers" off the road.
15 Aug 2018
