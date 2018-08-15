Media player
Ralf Schumacher F1 suit given to Kenilworth charity shop
A charity shop has received a surprise donation – a motor racing suit once worn by a Formula 1 driver.
Staff at the Scope shop in Kenilworth are hoping to sell the suit in an online auction.
It was worn by German driver Ralf Schumacher, when he drove for the Williams Formula 1 team in 1999.
Scope has no idea who donated the suit, and it has been suggested that it could raise up to £2,000 for the disability charity.
Video journalist: John Bray
15 Aug 2018
