Post Office worker told to reapply for job after 27 years
Sue Key and her husband Carl have been running Windy Arbour News Post Office in Kenilworth for 27 years.
Carl has terminal cancer and Sue has been told she cannot automatically take over the post office once he dies.
She works in partnership with her husband who was diagnosed with bowel, liver and lung cancer around five months ago.
The Post Office says there is always a legal process for to follow when transferring the position of postmaster.
15 Aug 2018
