Colourful artwork has been created as part of a festival in Nuneaton.

Organised by The Reel People Community Group, the Nuneaton Street Art Festival aimed to get young people interested in street art, graffiti art and mindfulness.

Artists from across the country painted a wall on the front of the Griff and Coton Sports Club, including a huge selection of boards, which it is hoped will be will be put up in locations around the town centre.