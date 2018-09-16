Video

People are being urged to stop fishing with super-strength magnets after guns and grenades were dredged from the Midlands canal network.

Magnet fishing is becoming increasingly popular, but two people died this summer after falling into a canal in Huddersfield. The Canal & River Trust is urging people to stop putting their safety at risk.

The Price family, from Rugby in Warwickshire, have recovered old guns during their fishing expeditions and have reported them to local police.

