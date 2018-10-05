'At one point I was mobbed'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fashionable teen Leo talks Instagram and going global

Leo Mandella's colourful style has seen his Instagram following grow to more than 700,000 fans worldwide.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Oct 2018