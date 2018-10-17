Sisters of murdered men in joint appeal

Media player
Sisters of murdered Coventry men in joint appeal
The sisters of Daniel Shaw and John Robbins have called for Coventry's Tile Hill community to "stand together" against those who killed their brothers.
Mr Robbins, 33, was kidnapped on 21 March and police believe he was tortured before he was killed.
Mr Shaw, 28, was shot dead on 25 March.
Detectives are linking the murders and also called on the public "to stand up to those causing fear and intimidation".
17 Oct 2018
