Vigil for teenager killed in stabbing

Coventry vigil for Jaydon James killed in stabbing
More than 200 people have attended a vigil in memory of a teenager killed in a city stabbing.
Sixteen-year-old Jaydon James, known as JJ, was hurt in Coventry on Saturday night and died later in hospital.
He was stabbed after going out to buy some food, according to his grandfather Joe Green.
Jaydon's friends were also hurt in the attack in Wood End.
26 Nov 2018
