'Life can be very bleak at Christmas'

Hampers bring festive cheer to young people leaving care
Hampers are bringing festive cheer to young people leaving the care system and living alone this Christmas.
Norma Wilson, who was a foster carer for 30 years, started making hampers several years ago and started with 20 boxes.
This year she will distribute more than 200 to care leavers as well as vulnerable individuals and families, including refugees and asylum seekers.
Ms Wilson, from Rugby, raises funds and spends a huge amount of time securing donations from local businesses, charities and people from the local community.
10 Dec 2018
