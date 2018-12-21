CCTV released over stab death
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV released over stab death of Specials star's grandson

CCTV footage has been released to help search for the killer of Fidel Glasgow, grandson of The Specials star Neville Staple.

The 21-year-old was stabbed outside Club M in Coventry in September.

Another man was stabbed and wounded.

  • 21 Dec 2018