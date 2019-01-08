'Sea-monster skull revealed in 3D
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Sea monster' skull recreated using 3D-printing

A 'sea-monster' which swam the seas some 200 million years ago has been recreated.

The skull was found 60 years ago on land in Warwickshire.

Experts at the Birmingham Museums Trust, where the fossil is kept, say that then enabled them to 3D-print some missing pieces, such as a flipper, to complete the skeleton.

  • 08 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 3D printing brings dinosaur fossils 'to life'